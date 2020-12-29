Rostraver Twp., Belle Vernon
Glenn Edward Weaver, Sr., 80, of Rostraver Township, Belle Vernon, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born August 8, 1940, a son of Charles and Elizabeth Comer Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen M. Clem Weaver; son, Glenn Jr.; siblings, Russell, Grace and Charlene.
Glenn is survived by his children, Cheryl Bigi, Randy Eugene Weaver and Jeffrey (Kendra) Weaver, all of Belle Vernon; grandchildren, Crystal, Michael, Tiffany, Mark, Ashley, Travis, Nicholas, Kelsey, Jesse and Alexia; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Glenn’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Pa. state mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of face masks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
