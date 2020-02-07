Formerly of Fairchance
Austin “Glenn” Hustead, 96, of New Hudson, Mich., formerly of Westland, Mich., passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was born May 24, 1923, in Fairchance, a beloved son of Boyd and Nellie Hustead, and brother to Loretta Patalocco and Boyd Hustead.
He had a successful managerial career and enjoyed a long, adventurous retirement with his wife, Lois.
He was a proud veteran, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the World War II invasion of Normandy and the defeat of Germany.
Surviving are his wife, the love of his life for 73 years, Emma “Lois”; his children, Linda Pender and husband Dave Pender, Kay Shafii and Jay Hustead; his grandchildren, Kim Haley and husband Charles, Missy Pender and husband Corey, Jennifer Grills and husband John. He also enjoyed being Pappy to his six great-grandchildren, Austin, Jack, Ella, Nora, Quinn and Luke.
A memorial service, honoring his life, will be held in Michigan Saturday, February 8.
