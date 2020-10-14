Formerly of
Georges Township,
Fayette County
Glenn L. "Red Dog" Chrise, 71, of Church Hill, Tenn., formerly of Georges Township, Fayette County, went to be with his Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center Hospital due to complications of the Covid-19 virus.
He was born September 22, 1949, in Brownsville, a son of the late Ira W. and A. Louise Chrise.
A most fitting description of Glenn was penned by his son, Rob. "Dad was a lion of a man with a heart of gold and a BS story to back it up making you laugh."
After graduation from Fairchance - Georges High School, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam era. Subsequently, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves accomplishing 20 years of service for his country.
Glenn was a master welder for several barge companies along the Monongahela River. He was a trained farrier and loved showing horses. He enjoyed bowling, shooting, hunting and the outdoors. In retirement, woodworking became his mainstay and going to the local gym (although he may have conversed more than exercised). He played in the Fayette County Church Dartball League, enjoying dartball for a span of more than 45 years.
Left to celebrate his life are his loving and devoted wife, Audrey Chrise of Church Hill; son Robert Chrise-Tritt (wife Stacy and daughter Betty) of Morgantown, W.Va.; stepdaughter Christine L. Anderson (husband Scott Sr. and sons Charles and Scott Jr.) of Church Hill; stepson Paul Michael Shipley (wife Amber and family) of Uniontown; brother Ira L. Chrise (wife Karen and family) of Uniontown; and favorite aunt Mary Hartmann of Brownsville.
Memorial services will be scheduled next spring or summer as conditions for travel permits.
Written tributes and memories may be expressed to the family at Glenn.reddog@gmail.com.
