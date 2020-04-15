Uniontown
Glenn L. Price Sr., 89, of Uniontown, passed on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born August 9, 1930, in Bethel Boro, a son of the late John and Catherine Garbutts Pryce. He was the beloved husband of Vernie Irene Pierce Price; father of Glenn L. Price Jr. of Uniontown, Mark (Sandra) Price of Saberton, W.Va. and Gloria Price of Uniontown; grandfather of Nathan (Courtney) Price of Pittsburgh and Lucas Price of Morgantown, W.Va.; brother of Darwin and DJ Price.
He was preceded in death by his other siblings, Meritha, Nezza, Ruth, John Luther and Robert.
He was a Korean War veteran of the Army. He worked for Tewell Motors as a mechanic for most of his career. A private committal service was held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
