Uniontown
Glenn Michael Shuford Sr., 70, of Uniontown, passed away at his home on Monday, January 9, 2023.
He was born in Sewickley, on November 13, 1952 the seventh child to the late Floyd Walter Shuford and the late Louise V. Ross Shuford Winfrey.
Glenn graduated from German Township High School, class of 1970. He then joined the U.S. Air Force.
He was a long-time employee of Fikes Dairy and retired from the Herald Standard, where he worked in the Ad department. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 945.
Glenn was a strong, loving, kind, generous and family-oriented man. He was loved by many. He enjoyed watching any and all sports. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved horror movies, listening to music, taking walks, collecting memorabilia, fishing, bowling, darts, playing pool, and spending time with his grandchildren, and attending family gatherings.
In addition to his parents, Glenn is predeceased by his siblings: Curtis Ross, Bobby, Kenny, Ronald, Charles, Yvonne and Regina Shuford.
Surviving are his children: Alanda Jones of Uniontown, Takeshia R. Shuford of Grindstone, Glenn M. Shuford, Jr. (Amy Jordan) of Grindstone and Jaleesa and Sean Brady of McClellandtown; siblings: Bettie White (Amos) of Hollywood, Fla., Marva Shuford of Oxen Hill, Md., Valeria Rand (Eric) of Williamsburg, Va., Renee McLee (Bill) of Uniontown, Anita Shuford, Uniontown; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special ex-wife, Denice Jones Shuford; and a host of nieces, nephews, many friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, January 18th. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
