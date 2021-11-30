Mount Independence
Glenn Thomas Bryner, 80, of Mount Independence, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 22, 1941, to the late Oliver Bryner and the late Eula Yauger Bryner.
He worked as an independent timberman, and a veteran, serving with the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Linda "Sherry" C. Crossland Bryner; children, Cliff Bryner and Glenda (Ben) Jordan; grandchildren, Benjamin Jordan and Cheyenne Jordan; sisters, Virginia (Larry) Paschke, Judy (Lloyd) Keefer, Linda (Greg) Volpe, Lugene (George) Novak; as well as several brothers-in-law; several sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and special nephew, Chad and wife Serina Livingston and sons; and Lynkin.
Services are being handled by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
It was Glenn's wish not to have a public visitation or service.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.