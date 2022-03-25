Markleysburg
Glenna Carol Martinko of Markleysburg, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at age 69.
She was born to Ray and Susie Justice Compton on July 11, 1952, in Kentucky.
Glenna worked at Glisan's Restaurant and then the Uniontown Hospital until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Martinko; four children, Stephanie Bittinger, Charlene Tomblin (Keith), Jeremy Bittinger and Chelsie Bittinger. She was "GG" to her eight grandchildren; a sister to her three brothers and two sisters. A loving voice to countless friends and family.
Glenna will be welcomed into heaven by her son, Derek; her parents; and her beloved bear.
Glenna loved the outdoors and going on daily nature walks with her lab, Mya. She always greeted you with a smile and big hug and left you with a belly full of laughter, She was a ray of Sunshine.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 7 p.m., the time of the service, on Monday, March 28, 2022, with Leonard Bittinger officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
