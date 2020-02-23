Merrittstown
Gloria Ann Redmond Bankhead, 81, of Merrittstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 7, 1939, in Albany, a daughter of Leroy Redmond, Sr. and Myrtle May Aldridge Redmond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Joyce Ann Shumar and James Campbell Jr.; siblings Edna, Leroy, Duane, Mary, Dorothy, Charles, Robert, Betty Lou and Sandra; and great-granddaughter, Shanna Renee Daugherty.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Bankhead; children Betty Ann Childers and her fiancee, William Mauser of Uniontown, Barbara King of Republic, Sandy K. Gumro and her fiancee David Gumro of Republic; nine grandchildren, Linda Shumar Doss, Beverly Shumar Daugherty, Julie Marie Childers, Roxanne Childers, Christina Marie Murphy, Terry Lee Murphy, Bethany Marie Gumro, Ashly Nicole Gumro and David Hornick; nine great-grandchildren; brother Earl James “Butch” Redmond; many nieces and nephews.
Gloria’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 23, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where her funeral service will be held at noon on Monday with Bishop Swope, officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
