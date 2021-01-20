Masontown
Gloria Benamati Rossi, 95, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born Wednesday, December 16, 1925, in Wehrum, a daughter of Thomas and Maria Casella Benamati.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Evo Rossi; brothers Roy, Benny, Foster and Mike Benamati; and sisters Janie Zumpetta and Sara Guidi.
Surviving are a son, Barry Rossi of Masontown; grandsons Mike (Beth) Rossi and Matt (Courtney) Rossi. She is also survived by great-granddaughters Emma, Kara and Sydney Rossi.
Gloria was employed by Gateway Manufacturing of Masontown as a supervisor of the Pressing and Shipping Departments. She helped many women in the Masontown area get jobs and even helped some financially in times of need. She helped older widows in the neighborhood by calling to check up on them.
Due to COVID restrictions, visitation will be limited to family.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
