Hopwood
Gloria F. Breakiron, 85, of Hopwood, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born May 2, 1936, in Hopwood.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday April 27, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Thursday April 28, 2022, with Pastor Brian Kelley officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to Fayette Friends of Animals.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.