formerly of Filbert
Gloria G. Chuma Strickler, 79, of Plum, formerly of Filbert, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.
She was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Robert E. Strickler; loving mother of Denise Benson and Bonnie (Damian) Bisceglia; adoring grandmother of Timothy and Daniel Benson, and Damian and Skyler Bisceglia; sister of Paulette (the late Robert) Allison, John (Lori) Chuma II and the late Connie Dillow and Norman Chuma. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, in the MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 25. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
