Uniontown
Gloria H. Hoch, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, June 7, 2021, in The Willows in Oakmont. She was born July 4, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Margaret Plachko Hradesky.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard A. Hoch in 2015; and brother C.J. "Butch" Hradesky.
Surviving are her children, Terri S. Culligan and husband James of Pittsburgh, Richard A. Hoch Jr. and wife Christine of Greensburg, and Heidi J. Stasko and husband James of Uniontown; cherished grandchildren Christian and Jared Culligan, Alden and Sophia Hoch, Jacob Hoch and Makenzie Stasko; a brother, James Hradesky and wife Mary of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters Joan Tyger and husband Keith of Hopwood, and Margaret Defino of Brier Hill; many dear nieces and nephews; special nephews and nieces Stephen and Annie Cehula, Ron, Pam and Michael Hradesky; and special cousin Bernadette Russell of Uniontown.
Gloria was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church and also attended St. Therese Roman Catholic Church. She graduated from North Union High School, where she was a majorette with the high school band. In 2002, she retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, where she was a caseworker. She is remembered by her family for her sparkly personality and unforgettable smile.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 11, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Mount Macrina Mausoleum, Uniontown.
St. Therese Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
