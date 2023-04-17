Gloria I. Smith

Brownsville
Gloria Jackson Daley Smith, 83, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on January 12, 1940, daughter of the late Viola Jackson and William Turner. After the passing of her birth mother when she was two years old, she was adopted by Viola's sister and husband, Dorothy and Redvers Daley.
Gloria graduated from Moorestown High School in New Jersey where she was an accomplished pianist and saxophone player in the school orchestra. After high school, she earned her Associate degree from the Pierce School of Business. While attending school, she also met Julius Earl Smith II, who she married in 1960. She was a hard-working woman who raised four young children while also working a full-time job at Western Union. She later retired and went back to school for computer business and subsequently became employed by Dual, Inc. Later in life she also worked as a care giver.
She was a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Brownsville, PA.
Gloria was an avid dancer, never missing an opportunity to cut a rug with friends and loved ones. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching her soaps and westerns. But most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her children, whom she loved dearly.
Gloria is survived by her four children: Julius Earl Smith III, Leo Q. Smith, Nanette Renee (Michael) McDowell, and Kurt Robert Smith; 6 grandchildren: Brandi (Carlo) DeGuia, Julius Earl Smith IV, Amber Smith, Cameron Smith, Trey Smith, and Jordan McDowell; and four great-grandchildren: Chloe DeGuia, Lucas DeGuia, Roman DeGuia, and Tripp Schlegelmilch. She also had two very special daughters-in-law, Bobbi Smith-Gould and Sheree Smith and a special cousin, Gladys Sabbath, along with a host of friends and extended family members.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. the hour of service with Pastor Doug Wright officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
