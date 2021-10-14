Uniontown
Gloria J. Dawson Sickles, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14th .
Visitation will continue in Third Presbyterian Church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by a service celebrating Gloria's life with Rev. Patrick Ewing officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Donations in memory of Gloria can be made to the Salvation Army, 32 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Grace Bible Class will conduct a service on at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
