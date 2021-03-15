California
Gloria J. George Sanner, 64, of California, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Catherine George and siblings Raymond George and Joyce Lynch.
Gloria is survived by her children Damon (Thayne) Sanner, Jeremy (Brittney) Sanner, Michael Sanner, Sr., Christina (John) Miller and Faith Sanner; loving grandmother of Devon, Brandon, Jada, Kody, Kyle, Kristopher, Jaxon, Michael Jr, Trevor, Justin "Boo", Tristen "Bubba" and Allison. Gloria is also survived by her siblings Bobby George, Patricia Olsen, Jeffrey George and Pam Hughes.
As per Gloria's wishes services are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.