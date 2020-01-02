Smithfield
Gloria J. Yanowsky, 79, of Smithfield, died Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, on Thursday, January, 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and Friday from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of a Blessing Service. Interment in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Complete obituary at
