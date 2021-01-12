Morgantown, W.Va.
Gloria Jean Ables, 69, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Mon Health Medical Center. She was born January 8, 1951, the only daughter of the late Florence Olczak.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas W. Ables.
Gloria graduated from East Deer Frazer High School in 1968, Robert Morris University in 1970, and received her business teaching credentials at Fairmont State College in 1975. She earned her Master's degree in Higher Education Administration at West Virginia University in 1991.
Gloria was a business teacher at Notre Dame High School, West Virginia Junior College, Monongalia County Technical School evening instructor, Human Resource Development Foundation in Morgantown, where she was named Teacher of the Year, and Mapletown High School. She taught all business subjects and accounting.
She ended her teaching career in 2014 at Laurel Highlands High School, where she retired after 20 years of service. Gloria was always so proud of her former students, and they kept in touch with her over the years.
Gloria enjoyed reading, traveling and her cats.
She loved to visit Europe with her husband, Tom, and especially loved the cities of Venice and Paris. She adored her grandchildren and always stayed active in their lives.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, son Michael Ables (Dannette) of Stephens City, Va.; her daughter, Kimberly Ryan (Thomas); and her five grandchildren, Hunter, Allie and Jacob Ryan, and Jenna and Mason Ables.
Gloria also had many wonderful friends that loved and supported her over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gloria to any humane society of choice. The family celebrated Gloria's life at a private gathering.
Honoring her wishes, Gloria's will be interred next to her husband at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown.
Arrangements were entrusted to the FRED L. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
