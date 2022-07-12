Fredericktown
Gloria Jean Albert Phillips, 65, of Fredericktown, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 29, 1957, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Kushma Albert.
Gloria graduated from Brownsville Area High School Class of 1975.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville, and worked at the annual church bazaar.
Gloria volunteered at Fredericktown Methodist Church, helping with its rummage sales. She was a minority judge for The Board of Elections and a member of the Fredericktown Women's Civic Club.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Gerri Sabbrese; brother, Andrew Richard Albert; brother-in-law, Gilbert Leveille; father- and mother-in-law, Andrew and Margaret Phillips.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 46 years, whom she married June 5, 1976, Andrew Ronald Phillips; daughter, Andrea Lee Phillips of Rockville, Md.; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Phillips Leveille; brother-in-law, Joel Sabbrese. Also survived by nieces and nephews; and her furry friend, the cat, "Mikey".
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, July 14, where a Panachida Service will be held. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 302 Third Avenue, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke. Private interment, for her family only, will follow in Greene County Memorial Park. A Parastas Service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Gloria's name, to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.
