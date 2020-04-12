McClellandtown
Gloria Jean Davis, 73, of McClellandtown, passed away April 10, 2020, at her home with her husband by her side.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Clyde Eugene and Dorothy Marts.
Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents-in-laws, Martin and Blanche Davis; brother, Gary Marts, Alan Marts; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Silverly.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, George R. Davis, Sr., Gloria and George would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 14th; five children, Robin Davis (Bob), George R. Davis, Jr. (Belinda), David Davis (Kristi), Brian Davis, Brandy Campbell (Donald); grandchildren, Madison, Brandon, Tyler, Donald Jr., David, Amanda, Scott, Kotye, Katrina, Stevie, Breanna, Tyler, Ashleigh, Devin; great grandchildren, Layla, Kayden, Madelynn, Rhylie, Ethan, Todd, Bailee; brother, Richard Marts (Sharon); sister, Elaine Collier; brother-in-law, David Davis (Helen); sister-in-law, Nancy Marts; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services will be private and under the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME. www.dearthfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.