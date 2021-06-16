Brownsville
Gloria Jean Jordan Snyder Hibbard, 63, of Brownsville, was called home to receive her wings Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born December 14, 1957, to Jean Ann Pavina Jordan and the late Harry Edward Jordan.
Gloria was known to all for her generosity and loving heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Surviving are three children, James of New Brighton, Tusha of Grindstone and William of Connellsville; two grandchildren, DaShawn and Sarah; six brothers and sisters, and five half-brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
