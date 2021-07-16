Uniontown
Gloria Jean Kolosky Kayda, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in her home. She was born March 23, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Frank E. and Flora Jean Wagel Kolosky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Melvin C. Kayda; son Blaine F. Kolosky; and a brother, Jerry Kolosky.
Gloria is survived by her loving sons, Richard A. Kolosky and wife Elizabeth of Dunbar, Anthony S. Kolosky of Uniontown, and Larry L. Kolosky and wife Rene of Waverly, N.Y.; former daughters-in-law Kristen L. Kolosky of Uniontown and Marlene Kolosky of Oliver; cherished grandchildren Ryan Allen Kolosky and fiancee Liz Metts, Kayleigh Kolosky, Sierra Kolosky, Kasey Kolosky, Alyssa Kolosky and Austin Kolosky; great-grandson Jaxtyn Kolosky; brother Frank E. Kolosky Jr. of Florida; sisters Judy Stepanik and husband Paul of Uniontown, and Toni R. Johnson of Brownsville; and many nieces and nephews.
She devoted her life to the care of her son, Blaine, who recently died June 6. She worked nights as an assistant manager for Denny's Restaurant for many years. Her unyielding love for her family went beyond measure. She will be deeply missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of a blessing service Saturday, July 17, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
