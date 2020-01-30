Uniontown
Gloria Jean "Dobie" Ramsey Boatright, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Gloria was born in Uniontown March 16, 1946. She attended South Union Schools. She was married to Ernest Boatright of Fairchance and from that union she was blessed with four children which she adored, Ernest (Susan) Boatright of Uniontown, Stephanie Dumas of Pittsburgh, Monique (Donald) Johnson of Matthews N.C. and Roslin (Jermaine) Boatright of Pittsburgh.
Gloria worked as a laborer and was a member of Local Chapter 1058. Gloria worked on many of the roads and bridges of Fayette and surrounding counties for over 27 years. Gloria was an avid bingo player and loved to crochet and read in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her mother, Artensious Ramsey; father, William Ramsey; sisters, Zeola Ramsey, Addie Houston and Geraldine Dowe.
In addition to her children, Gloria is survived by 10 brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of extended family and friends; and her beloved dog, "Kenya".
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 31 in the Faith Assembly of God Church, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com
