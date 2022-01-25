Perry Township
Gloria L Condupa, 91, of Perry Township died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Laurel Ridge Center , Uniontown.
She was born August 5, 1930 a daughter of the late William H. and Edith Boyd Lynn. She was formerly employed as a cashier for the Perry Auto Auction.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Condupa; a daughter, Candi Smith; great-granddaughter, La’ Chea Wilson; brother, David Lynn; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Condupa. She is survived by her children, Pattie Condupa of Wick Haven, Paula Trubiani of Donora, Paul Condupa of Belle Vernon, and Deborah Condupa( Frank) of Perry Township; grandchildren, Danny, Jeremiah ,Tish , Ronnie , Bobbo, Shane, Mark, Michael, and Natalie, nine great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and her cat Ashes.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Wednesday at the L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m on Thursday, in the funeral home with Pastor Kenn Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery , Rostraver Township.
