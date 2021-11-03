Daisytown
Gloria Y. Wadsworth, 85, of Daisytown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, March 4, 1936, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Willard and Arizona Crouse.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband John L. Wadsworth, Sr.; sister, Irene Carmello; three brothers, Fred, Charles, and William Crouse; and one granddaughter, Heidi Keefer.
Her family meant the world to her. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything else. She also loved her birds, cats, and dogs.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Cheryl and Bob Keefer of Brownsville, John L. Wadsworth, Jr. and wife Doris of California, David Wadsworth and wife Christine of Daisytown, and Randy Wadsworth and wife Dawn of Orefield.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Melissa Brazzon and husband Jason, Travis Keefer, Dakota Keefer, John Wadsworth, III. and wife Maria, Brad Wadsworth and wife Paula, Dan Wadsworth and wife Alexis, Hollie Owens and husband Tyler, Kayla Lee and husband Jacob, Christian Wadsworth, Cullen Wadsworth; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FINERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA, for a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Henry Frain officiating.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.
