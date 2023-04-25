Hopwood
Goldie L. King Stromick, 87, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully in the Uniontown Hospital, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
She was born January 8, 1936 in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late Daniel Dennis King and Myrtle Ritenour. In addition to her parents, Goldie is preceded in death by two brothers, Walter King and Earl King and a sister, Delores Baird.
Goldie was a 1953 graduate of North Union High School. She had been employed with Bell Telephone and a partner with her husband Patrick in Real Estate for many years. She was a member of Abundant Life Church and the Christian Women's Group. She had been an avid bowler, loved going to the casinos, and going to lunch with her many friends. She also immensely enjoyed spending the winter months in sunny Florida.
Left to cherish Goldie's memory are her loving husband of 61 years, Patrick J. Stromick; brother-in-law, Joe (Karen) Stromick; sister-in-law, Elise Fox; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. 80 Morgantowm St Uniontown, PA, where friends and family will be received on Wednesday, April 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Goldie's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Russell Baid officiating. Interment will be private. Goldie's celebration of life will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
