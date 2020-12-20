Markleysburg
Goldie M. Herring, 74, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 6, 1946, in Garret County, Md., a daughter of the late Theodore Coddington and Mary Ellen Coddington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lilly Meyers, Clarence Coddington, Ray Coddington and Jeanie Beachy.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James H. Herring; children James E. Herring (Jennifer) of Markleysburg, Scott Allen Herring of Markleysburg, Greg Allen Herring (Lori) of Somerset; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles Coddington (Barb) of Farmington and Ralph Coddington (Darlene) of Confluence.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of the service, Monday, December 21, with Pastor John DiVincent officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory in order to enter the building, and social distancing will be practiced during all visitations and service times.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
