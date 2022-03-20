formerly of Uniontown
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Goldie Mae Layhue Sonntog, 96, of Pittsburgh, formerly from Uniontown, began her eternal life with her loving family by her side. Anyone that knew her probably knows she is giving the angels above grief already.
Goldie was born November 16, 1925, a daughter of the late Harry and Ethel Layhue.
Goldie was originally from Uniontown, but spent most of her adult life in Pittsburgh, where she was a waitress at various restaurants mostly in the downtown area. Goldie was well known and loved for her bold, outgoing personality and her feisty spirit.
She was predeceased by her only son, Frank Layhue (wife Elisa); and the love of her life, Fred Sonntog. She was the last living sibling being predeceased by her brother, Joseph; and sisters, Garnet, Katherine and Ethel, all to whom she was a caretaker for at a very young age.
Goldie had three grandchildren, Lori (deceased), Amy (deceased) and Denise; along with numerous greatgrandchildren. Goldie had many dear friends and their children who were her adoped families. She was a dear friend of Mary Ellen Skop (deceased) and longtime babysitter / second Grandma to her son, Justin Hargrove, who was "her Justin" as she loved to say, and for Jarren Kelly, who she affectionately called JJ. Goldie is also survived by a special friend, Charlotte and the Guthrie family; nephews, Frank and KyuSun Kalivoda of Palm Shores, Fla., Karl and the late Joan Kalivoda of Masontown, Richard and Cheryl Kalivoda of Uniontown, and Ronald Kalivoda of Uniontown; and niece, Mary and Jerry Jordan of Uniontown.
Goldie is survived by numerous nephews and nieces, but spent the last several years of her life being cared for and loved by her niece, Shawna, who was truly Goldie's angel on earth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Goldie's life, Monday, March 21, with Pastor Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
