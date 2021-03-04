Maxwell
Gordon L. Jacobs, of Maxwell, passed away suddenly Friday, February 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Jacobs.
He leaves behind a son, Randy Jacobs and wife Tanya, and grandkids Joseph, Colby and Mirabelle of Tennesse; daughter Charmaine Eadie of Hiller and grandkids Dustin Eadie and wife Christia, and great-grandkids Rowan, Hensley and Sawyer; grandson Nick Eadie and wife Karrie of Brownsville; granddaughter Peyton Jacobs; daughter Jolene Jacobs and friend Scott from Little California; daughter Kristal Griest and husband John of Brownsville, grandkids Shana Bookhardt and great-grandchild Jonathan; grandson Seth Bookhardt and great-grandchild Cole, and grandson Micheal and wife Summer of Lancaster, great-grandchild Kayden; and also leaving behind his two companions, Roxy an Sasha.
A memorial luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Calvin United Presbyterian Church Hall.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.