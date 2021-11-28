Monongahela
Grace A. Healey, 91, of Monongahela, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born April 20, 1930, in Donora, a daughter of Dominic and Josephine Muia Franks.
She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela. Grace enjoyed making ceramics, doing word searches and baking. She enjoyed her grandchildren and family, and loved the holidays. Grace was the last surviving member of her family.
She is survived by her son, Larry A. Healey (Darla Hubert) of Fallowfield Township; two daughters, Kathy Delso of Monongahela, Cindy (Kevin) Brown of Perryopolis; four grandchildren, Brian Delso, Brea (Tom) Delso Laird, Ashley Brown (Josh Desko), Caitlyn Brown (Michael Luce); great-grandson, Dylan Roberts; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. "Skip" Healey, who died October 17, 1997; son-in-law, Robert "Buzzy" Delso; three brothers, Anthony, Vincent and Nicholas Franks; two sisters, Catherine Books and Ellen Spaziani.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 28, in the Frye Funeral Home, Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 29, in the Frye Funeral Home, with the Deacon Alexander Poroda as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.