Clarksville
Grace Ann Gibson Lawver, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born December 1, 1952, in Lorraine, Ohio, a daughter of Harry and Mary Caroline Jaworskie Gibson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Gibson and Gloria Forsythe; and brother Harry Gibson Jr.
Grace belonged to Greene Valley Church of God in Crucible. She loved being involved with the church and singing in the choir. She also loved cooking, making floral arrangements, bowling and throwing horseshoes. She even beat the state horseshoe champion in 1993. Grace, most of all, loved her family.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 51 years, Alonzo "Lonnie" Lawver; three children, Lonnie Lawver Sr. and wife Leni, Jonathan Lawver and wife Beth, and Kallie Zazado and husband Stan; eight grandchildren, Lonnie Lawver Jr. and fiance Alisha Pierce, Barry Lawver and fiance Winter Meadow, Zander Zazado, Zeke Zazado, Ava Lawver, Mady Lawver, Lauren Uveges and Anna Uveges; two great-grandchildren, Lonnie Lawver III and Elizabeth Lawver; three sisters, Barbara Miller, Linda Velicevich and husband Jay, and Carol Duvall and husband Jim; brother Robert Gibson and wife Kathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, July 13, with the Rev. Jeff Hathaway officiating, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
To sign the guestbook, log on to www.novakfuneralhome.net.
