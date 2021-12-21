New Salem
Grace Anna Hostetler, 88, of New Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Generations Elder Care.
She was born on April 24, 1933, in Fairchance, daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Hardgrove Hostetler.
She was a retired hairdresser.
As per her wishes, services will be private, and interment will be in Salem View Cemetery.
Arrangements by DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
