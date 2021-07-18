Carmichaels
Grace E. Baker, 91, of Carmichaels, passed away surrounded by her family at 11:29 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, after a brief illness.
She was born April 26, 1930, in Royal, a daughter of the late Leopole and Emma Cramer Nashwinter.
Mrs. Baker was raised in Royal and was a Methodist. She enjoyed crocheting, working word search puzzles, playing cards and bingo, cooking, baking and listening and dancing to polkas. Making pierogies were her specialty. She cherished and enjoyed spending time with her family.
On November 27, 1948, she married Paul Baker, who died June 12, 2013.
Surviving are three sons, Paul L. Baker (Michelle) of Port Orange, Fla., Donald L. Baker (Belinda) and David M. Baker (Lisa), all of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Brandy G. Baker, Heather E. Baker, Paul L. Baker and Ryan R. Baker (Nikki); three great-grandchildren, Colton R. Baker, Chloe N. Baker and Grace A. Baker-Steinman; several nieces and nephews and her loving dog, Bella.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a son, Ronald R. Baker; a grandson, Donald L. Baker II; four brothers, Bruce Nashwinter, Ralph Nashwinter, Raymond Nashwinter and Fred Nashwinter; and two sisters, Katherine Petrovich and Ruth Uram.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, with the Rev. Bruce R. Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
