Uniontown
Grace "Snooks" Giachetti, 85, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
She was born on Friday, September 25, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of Patsy and Latitia Merchant Giachetti.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, a member of St. Therese Altar Society, and The Catholic daughters of the Americas Court, Uniontown #505.
Left to cherish her memory; Lou Ann DelVerme, The DelVerme Family, The Sabatini Family, The Luccioni Family, The Giachetti Family, The Pietrantoni Family, and many friends.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday February 21, 2022, and until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday February 22, 2022, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
