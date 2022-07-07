Uniontown,
formerly of Brownsville
Grace Louise Seanor Beachly, 98, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Beechwood Court Lafayette Manor, Uniontown.
Louise graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1942 and spent most of her adult life in Brownsville as a dedicated homemaker, but had worked at Murphy's 5 & 10 and also at the local school.
At Beechwood, she enjoyed many of the activities including games, chit-chat, church and music presentations. Louise had a loving and devoted relationship with God, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Beachly; and brother, Kenneth Seanor formerly of Spring Hill, Fla.
She leaves behind her son, Jack E. Beachly, Jr. and wife Annetta; daughter, Karen Ulery and husband William; four grandchildren, Crista Santee, Marc Ulery, Jack Beachly III, and Ann Vertosick and husband Jeff; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Grace, James, Amelia and Dylan.
Friends will be received from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, July 8, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood Court and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choosing or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, c/o Marianna Christian Outreach, 21 Church Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.