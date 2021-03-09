West Brownsville
Grace M. Patterson Bobrosky, 90, of West Brownsville, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1930, in West Brownsville, a daughter of Frank and Susan Dusza Patterson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Bobrosky Sr.; and all her brothers and sisters.
Grace belonged to the American Legion Post 940 Ladies Auxiliary and Blainesburg Community Club. She loved to cook, bake, and play cards.
She will be sadly missed by her three children, Michael Bobrosky Jr. and girlfriend Lisa Fowler, Linda Siple and husband Richard, and Michele Hunter and husband Rodney; along with six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing is private for the family.
Professional arrangements and services were provided by NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Thank you to the Caring Mission, Aspire and Amedisys for everything that you did in caring for Grace.
