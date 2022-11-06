Uniontown
Grace M. Plichta Allison, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in her home.
Grace was born June 6, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of Max F. and Francis J. Dito Plichta.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Max F. Plichta III.
Grace is survived by her brothers, Carl Plichta and wife Charlotte of Uniontown, and William Frank Plichta of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
The family would like to thank Michelle Means for her compassionate care of Grace.
