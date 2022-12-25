Grace Marie Price, 84, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
She was born on Wednesday, November 16, 1938 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Frank Moats and Dorothy Campbell.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James H. Price Sr.; son, Gary Price; brothers, Alfred, William, Verlin; her sister, Sylvia and beloved pet Cookie.
She absolutely loved bingo and crossword puzzles.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, James H. Price Jr., (Billie Jo), Anthony Price (Cindy), Karen Yost (Joseph); daughter-in-law, Cindy Price, and Lorraine Masters. Grandchildren; Shelby (JR), Amanda, Samantha, Joey, Lindsey(Nathan), Brandi (Phillip), Kevin, and Leneka; great-grandson, Chase Georgiana, as well as several other great- grandchildren; sisters; Dolores & Jenny, she is also survived by her two special friends Joyce and Dorothy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday December 26, until 10 a.m., on Tuesday December 27 the hour of service, in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, Pa.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
