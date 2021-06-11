Uniontown
Grace Martin, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., January 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Henry Clay Martin and Edna Jewel Stacey Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters Ophelia Desiree Martin and Wretha Brooks Donaldson; brothers Henry C. Martin Jr., Samuel Martin and C. Edward Martin; and sisters Martha Martin Lewis and Sarah Martin Roberts.
Left to cherish Grace's memory are her daughters, Cynthia J. Brooks Smith of Carmichaels and Eugenia M. Brooks Edwards (James) of Crown Point, Ind.; brothers Herschel Martin of Lawrenceburg and John Martin (Aleta) of Bloomsburg; sisters Florence Martin McIntyre (Cliff) of Tulahoma, Tenn., and Annie Mae Martin Lewis (George) of Carmichaels; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, followed by a memorial service from 3 to 4 p.m.
