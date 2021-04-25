formerly of Republic
Grace Newcomer Hatfield, 99, formerly of Republic, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 13, 1921, in Leisenring, a daughter of Charles W. and Goldie Mills Newcomer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hatfield; son Joseph Selesky; grandson Jimmy Selesky.
She is survived by her children, Beatrice Shaw and husband Robert, Walter Roebuck and wife Rose, Kimberly Riffle, James Selesky and wife Rita; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, where a funeral service took place at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Interment followed at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
