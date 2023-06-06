Buffington
Grace R. Straitiff Forcina, 79, of Buffington, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born August 21, 1943, in Playford, a daughter of Nannie Myrle Dressell Straitiff of Uledi, and the late Robert F. Straitiff.
Grace was a member of The First Christian Church of New Salem and was also a Sunday school teacher.
She was formerly employed at Colorama Religious Supplies Store in Uniontown for over 26 years.
Grace is survived by her husband, Albert Forcina; one daughter, Karen Burnsworth; three sons, Albert, Brian, and Carmen and wife Wendi; five grandchildren, Joe, Nicole, Brianna, Kenadi and Carmen James; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Blake, Lillianna and Cambriegha; her mother, Nan; brothers, Robert, Edward, Darwin and Roy; sisters, Georgia and Robin; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, June 8, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with Pastor Patsy Sassano officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacobs-Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made, in Grace's name, to Operation Christmas Child.
