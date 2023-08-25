Smithfield
Saturday, August 26, 2023 7:29 PM
Audrey "Grace" Sutton, 84, of Smithfield, departed this life for her eternal reward Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born November 2, 1938, in Waltersburg.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clyde Raymond and Manila Mae Mossburg Wilson Sr.; sister, Loretta; and sister-in-law, Rose Ann.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Max Sutton; two daughters, Rachel Deems and husband Richard Jr., and Heather Reagan and husband Tom; three grandchildren, Joe, Nick and Katelyn; brother, Clyde Raymond Wilson Jr. and sister-in-law, Cindy Wilson; and brother-in-law, Gene Lang; and many nieces and nephews.
Before her retirement, she was a self-employed hairdresser and a legal secretary for a local attorney and a state senator.
Grace taught Sunday school for many years and attended the Fairchance Free Methodist and First Baptist Church in Fairchance.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Uniontown and the staff of The Gathering Place Personal Care Home for all of the loving care given to Grace.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 25, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, August 26, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Pete Malik and Pastor Jim Jobes officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for Backpack Ministry, with checks made payable to Fayette County Youth Charity and mailed to: Springfield CNP Elementary School, 14 School House Road, Normalville, PA 15469.
