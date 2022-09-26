Fairchance
Monday, September 26, 2022 6:10 PM
Fairchance
Graham Samuel Taylor, 60, of Fairchance, died Friday, September 23, 2022.
He was born July 16, 1962, in R.A.F. Mildenhall, England.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Heather Taylor; and his son, Robert Samuel Taylor.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jacqueline Guthrie Taylor; children, Billie Jo Bryner, William Bryner and Brittany Longmire; seven grandchildren; brother, Craig Douglass Taylor and wife Linda; his extended family, Candice Guthrie, Karen and John Harper, Herbert Guthrie Jr., Robin and Jim Lacey, Kevin and Beth Guthrie, Kim Guthrie, and Kelly and Lou DeStefano; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Graham’s memorial service will be held for family and friends at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, in McClellandtown Free Methodist Church, 154 Blaine Avenue, McClellandtown, PA 15458, with Pastor Ginny Eberhart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graham Taylor Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
