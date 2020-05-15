Confluence
Gregg T. Gurtner, 56, of Confluence, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Friday, May 15, 2020 4:44 AM
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:36 am
