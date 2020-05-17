Confluence
Gregg T. Gurtner, 56, of Confluence, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his residence. He was born December 9, 1963, a son of the late Donald Gurtner and Elaine Helbing Gurtner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Gurtner.
He is survived by his beloved wife, April Gurtner; children Andrea Marie Gurtner at home, John Hunker and fiance Tiffany Sines of Uniontown, and Jennifer Murphy of Connellsville. Also surviving are grandchildren Lydia Shandorf, Tessa Hunker, Mackinley Hunker, Benjamin Shandorf, Preslee Hunker; and siblings Paul Gurtner, Amy Reis, Carl Gurtner.
Gregg loved to work, spend time with his family and going on cruises. He leaves behind his best friend, Frazier.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 16, at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment followed in Samson Chapel Cemetery.
