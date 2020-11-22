Centerville Borough
Gregg Williams Sloan, 55, of Centerville Borough, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born March 18, 1965, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Dail Eugene Sloan and Eleni Sloan Thompson.
Gregg attended Valley Forge Military Academy and was a 1987 graduate of Penn State University. He was employed by FedEx Ground as a senior manager of Protection and Prevention Services. He enjoyed spending time with his girls. He enjoyed outdoor activities: time at the beach, camping and skiing. He was a coffee connoisseur.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Elizabeth Anne Sloan and Anna Marie Sloan; life-long friend Edward C. Gruden; former spouse Diane Marie Duke Sloan; brothers Rex (Denise Kara) Sloan, Dail Patrick (Juliann Kara) Sloan, Grant (Michelle Ludwig) Sloan, and Sam (Cindy) Thompson; also survived by nieces Amanda, Alexa, Kara, Brittany, Alyssa and Lindsay and their families. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
As per Gregg's wishes, funeral services will be private for immediate family and have been entrusted to the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
