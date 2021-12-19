Uniontown
Gregory Allen Panos Sr., 53, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on October 31, 1968, in Uniontown, a son of Nick and Agnes Mae Workman Panos.
Gregory was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Nick Panos, and Rick Panos; and his sister, Stella Moldovan.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembley of God Church, in McClellandtown.
He loved music, playing the drums with his nephew Chris, and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Greg Panos, Jr., Cody Panos, Leah Panos; grandchildren, Gregory A. Panos, III., Gracelyn L. Panos; brothers, Pete Panos, Jim Panos; sisters; Josie Pollack, Jen Everly, Anna Kozlowski, Clara Adams, Darlene Symons; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1711 McClellandtown Road, McClellandtown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.