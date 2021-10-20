Uniontown
Gregory Daniel Hackett, Jr., 39, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home. He was born November 6, 1981, to Corrine Lewis Hackett and the late Gregory D. Hackett, Sr. in Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA, where friends will be received from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22nd.
The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Cynthia Hackett eulogizing.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND
