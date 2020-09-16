Gregory Daniel Wilson

McClellandtown
Gregory "Gregg" Daniel Wilson, 73, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born August 6, 1947, in Fairchance, a son of the late Ronald Franklin and Melzina Kennison Wilson.
Gregg was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School Class of 1965 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Before retiring, he was employed by First Energy as a maintenance worker and river boat pilot at Hatfield Power Plant.
He was past master of Valley Lodge 459, Masontown, past president Old Trails Lion Club, Hopwood and 4-H leader for many years. Gregg enjoyed farming, showing cattle and was the owner of Barnyard Trailer Sales. He was also a great Steeler fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma E. Burke Wilson; and his son, Gregory S. Wilson of McClellandtown; sisters Donna Rossman and husband Chuck of Norwalk, Ohio, and Debra Barnes and husband Mark of Smithfield; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, September 17, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ed Moore and Pastor Cheryl Marszalek officiating.
Valley Lodge of Perfection #459 will hold a Ritualistic Service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, in the funeral home.
Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
