McClellandtown
Gregory "Gregg" Daniel Wilson, 73, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Family and friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 16. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, September 17, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Ed Moore and Pastor Cheryl Marszalek officiating.
Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
