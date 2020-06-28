Uniontown
Gregory Earl Hamaker, 46, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born October 11, 1973, in Lancaster, a son of William and Judith L. Sheaffer Hamaker.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Emily, Mya and Luke.
Greg graduated from Slippery Rock University with a Bachelor of Science in 1999 and obtained his Nursing Home Administrator licensure in 2005. He was employed by Genesis Health Care System for more than 20 years, where he accomplished multiple goals in his profession as a NHA. Greg was a regional executive director of three Genesis facilities in Western Pennsylvania and took pride in his work as a leader. He held high standards for himself in his role as a NHA and highly enjoyed his work with the elderly.
His favorite hobbies included weight lifting, karate, movies, and laughing and joking with his friends and co-workers. His beautiful smile will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones.
The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Greg's private professional funeral services. Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
